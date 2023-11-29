The Ritz Paris and Frame Collaboration: Elevating Luxury Fashion

The iconic collaboration between the Ritz Paris and Frame is back for its highly-anticipated third drop this November. Known for its popularity among fashion-forward celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Naomi Campbell, the collection offers an exquisite range of ready-to-wear pieces that reflect the essence of both luxury hotel and American elegance.

When Frame co-founder Erik Torstensso first embarked on this unconventional partnership three years ago, he couldn’t have predicted the overwhelming success it would achieve. “Taking the identity of a luxury hotel and creating a collection was a little unconventional when we started this collaboration,” Torstensso recalls. “We thought it would be a cult project for our friends, but the commercial success was unprecedented.”

The new collection, carefully crafted in collaboration with the Ritz Paris, features a selection of wardrobe staples reimagined with a touch of refined sophistication. From bombers and blazers to wide-legged trousers, each piece exudes a minimalist yet elevated aesthetic that effortlessly transports the wearer to the opulence of a suite at Place Vendome.

Expect to find luxurious cashmere cardigans, silky pyjama sets, velvet slippers, and swimsuits adorned with the legendary hotelier’s famed crest. The collection also sees the return of favorites from the previous drops, such as the baseball cap and the women’s sweater, ensuring a continuous blend of timeless elegance and contemporary style.

“This new capsule collection is a testament to the incredible success of our collaboration with Frame,” states a representative from the Ritz Paris. “It combines the timeless elegance of the Ritz Paris with the contemporary, high-end style of this renowned American brand. A chic yet casual capsule that will once again appeal to discerning fashion enthusiasts.”

With its online availability and presence in select Frame stores, the new collection presents a must-have opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to indulge in a harmonious blend of luxury and modernity. Elevate your wardrobe and embrace the exquisite allure of the Frame x Ritz Paris collection.

