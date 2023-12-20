Christmas Birthdays: Famous Celebrities Born on December 25th

While sharing your birthday with one of the biggest holidays of the year may seem exciting, some individuals have expressed disappointment due to receiving fewer presents. The exact date of Jesus Christ’s birth is highly disputed, yet Christmas is a time when people celebrate the Christian festival around the world. In this article, we will explore some famous celebrities who share their birthday with Christmas.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, was born on Christmas day in 1971. Holding office since 2015, he is the second youngest prime minister in Canadian history and has been the leader of the Liberal Party since 2013.

Annie Lennox, the Scottish singer-songwriter, is another notable individual born on December 25th. Known for her involvement in the hit 80s band the Eurythmics, Lennox has produced numerous successful songs, including “Sweet Dreams” and “There Must Be an Angel.” Apart from her musical career, she has become a prominent political activist and philanthropist, raising awareness and funds for various causes.

Dido, born in Kensington in 1971, gained international success with her debut album “No Angel.” With hits like “White Flag” and “Life for Rent,” she has established a successful career in the music industry, earning nominations and awards such as the Billboard Music Awards and Brit Awards.

Chris Kamara, former professional footballer turned presenter and football analyst, also celebrates his birthday on Christmas day. His insights and analysis in the world of football have made him a familiar face on Sky Sports.

Shane MacGowan, the frontman of the Pogues, was born on December 25th, 1957. He co-wrote the popular song “Fairytale of New York,” which he performed with Kirsty MacColl.

Helena Christensen, the Danish supermodel and photographer, was born in Copenhagen in 1968. Aside from being a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, she has raised awareness for climate change and tirelessly fundraises for breast cancer charities.

Noel Hogan, the lead guitarist and co-songwriter of The Cranberries, shares his birthday with Christmas. The band achieved global success and sold over 40 million records worldwide before disbanding after the tragic death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan.

These are just a few examples of celebrities who celebrate their birthday on Christmas. Ricky Martin, Lemmy Kilmister, Ryan Seacrest, Louis Tomlinson, and Ava Gardner are among those who also share this special day. It’s an occasion that brings together talent from different fields, creating a unique bond among individuals who share their birthday with the holiday season.