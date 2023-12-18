Hollywood Celebrities Share Their Experiences with the Controversial Weight Loss Drug

Summary: Hollywood celebrities have recently opened up about their experiences with the controversial weight loss drug, Ozempic. While some celebrities, like Amy Schumer and Sharon Osbourne, have praised the drug for its ability to help shed pounds, others, like Chelsea Handler and Anthony Anderson, have expressed concerns about its potential side effects and misuse. With the popularity of Ozempic growing, it’s important to examine both the positive and negative aspects of this drug’s impact on weight loss.

Amy Schumer, known for her candid nature, revealed on a talk show that she tried Ozempic but had to quit due to its negative side effects. Schumer reported feeling extremely sick and unable to engage in physical activities with her son. She also called out celebrities who claim their weight loss is solely due to “smaller portions,” urging them to be honest about the use of drugs like Ozempic.

Sharon Osbourne, on the other hand, credited Ozempic for her significant weight loss. However, she expressed concerns about becoming too thin and warned against the potential dangers of becoming addicted to losing weight. Osbourne advised caution when using the drug, particularly among teenagers.

Chelsea Handler had an unexpected experience with Ozempic when her doctor prescribed it to her without her knowledge. Handler found the drug made her nauseous and ultimately decided it wasn’t the right fit for her. She expressed worries about the widespread use of Ozempic and warned that it could have negative consequences.

Tracy Morgan and Anthony Anderson both spoke positively about the weight loss effects of Ozempic. Morgan credited the drug for curbing his appetite and helping him make healthier food choices. Anderson, who has been living with Type 2 diabetes since 2002, expressed hope that the misuse of Ozempic those without diabetes would cease.

While Ozempic’s weight loss effects have gained attention in Hollywood, it is crucial to approach the drug with caution. As with any medication, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional and carefully consider the potential risks and benefits.