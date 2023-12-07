New Celebrity Line-up at Manchester’s Fashion Spectacle

Manchester’s Northern Quarter has become the center of attention this week as one of the biggest fashion events, the Chanel Métiers d’Art, takes place on Thomas Street. While limousines filled with models and VIP guests flood the streets, the event has also attracted an array of A-list celebrities to the city.

Ditching the regular routine of dazzling parties in Hollywood and New York, stars such as Kristen Stewart, known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight series, and British actor Hugh Grant have graced the streets of Manchester. Even Tilda Swinton, known for her fascinating roles in films like The Chronicles of Narnia, chose to attend the event in the Northern Quarter. These celebrities not only showcase their acting abilities but are also fashion icons and ambassadors for Chanel.

Surprisingly, the guest list also included local talents like rapper Aitch, who hails from Moston, Manchester. With the release of his debut album Close to Home last year, Aitch has been on an upward trajectory in the music industry. Additionally, Jenna Coleman, known for her role as a Doctor Who sidekick, and Manchester United footballer Luke Shaw were seen embracing the fashion spectacle.

Chanel even ensured that international models like Laura Bailey and French model/music producer Caroline de Maigret were present at the event. They have both been ambassadors for the brand since 2016, showcasing their style and talents on a global scale. The event truly brought together a diverse mix of celebrities from various industries.

The show, featuring the latest collection creative director Virginie Viard, will be followed an extravagant afterparty at Victoria Baths. Manchester has truly been transformed into a glamorous hub for this fashion spectacle.

As the event unfolds, many are left wondering about the significance of Chanel’s decision to showcase their Métiers d’Art in Manchester. Is it an acknowledgment of the city’s growing influence on the fashion scene? And, perhaps, a reflection of the diverse talent pool that Manchester possesses?

Manchester has proven itself to be a force in the fashion industry, attracting not only local stars but also global icons to its streets. The Chanel Métiers d’Art event has undoubtedly put Manchester on the map as a fashion destination – one that can captivate the attention and admiration of the world.