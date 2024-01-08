Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Remake Stays Faithful to Original

Summary: Netflix’s upcoming live-action remake of the beloved animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, appears to be staying true to the original show. From the main character Aang to the members of the Fire Nation’s first family, the live-action adaptation closely mirrors the animated counterpart.

When it comes to live-action remakes of animated shows, Netflix has had mixed success. The question now arises – will The Last Airbender join the winners or the losers? Examining the characters and their portrayal in the live-action adaptation provides some insight.

Aang, the primary character and last airbender, is the Avatar with the power to control all four elements. Comparing the two Aangs side side, it is evident that the live-action version remains faithful to its animated counterpart. Gordon Cormier, portraying Aang, embodies the character with a staff, a blue arrow on his forehead, and the familiar orange outfit.

Known for her role as Katara in the original series, Mae Whitman’s voice brought life to the character. However, for the live-action adaptation, Netflix has cast newcomer Kiawentiio Tarbe as Katara. While maintaining the spirit of Katara’s outfit from the animated show, the live-action version incorporates more intricate patterning into the costume.

Katara’s brother, Sokka, embarks on a quest with Aang and Katara to restore peace and order to a world threatened the Fire Nation. The live-action Sokka closely resembles his animated counterpart but with a more elaborate costume design.

With many other character comparisons left to explore, it is clear that the Netflix adaptation is making a concerted effort to stay true to the original series. Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender can look forward to a faithful interpretation of their beloved show, bringing the high fantasy world inspired East Asian cultures to life once again.