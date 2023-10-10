Netflix Announces “Love Is Blind” Season Five Reunion Date, Mocks Previous Live Reunion Mishap

Netflix has announced the date for the upcoming “Love Is Blind” Season Five reunion, poking fun at the technical difficulties that plagued the live reunion of the previous season. The streaming giant had planned to have its first-ever live reunion for Season Four in April but experienced prolonged technical difficulties, leading to frustration among viewers. This time, however, Netflix assures fans that there won’t be a repeat of the mishap.

In the announcement video, cast members are seen preparing for the reunion, passing a sign that originally read “Love Is Blind Season 5 Live Reunion Today,” but a crew member promptly crosses out “live,” confirming that the reunion will follow a taped format as in past seasons. The teaser promises that although it’s not live, the reunion will be unmissable.

The Season Five reunion will be available for viewers to tune into just two days after the release of the wedding episode on October 13. The season finale will reveal whether the remaining couples, Lydia Velez Gonzaelz and James “Milton” Johnson IV, as well as Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder, will choose to say “I do” or leave their partner brokenhearted at the altar.

During the reunion, the couples and the rest of the cast, including Taylor Rue, Jared “JP” Pierce, Aaliyah, and more, are expected to reunite and discuss highlights from the season. There might also be appearances from cast members like Chris Fox and Johnie Maraist, who decided to rekindle their relationship after leaving the pods.

However, one contestant who is unlikely to make an appearance is Uche Okoroha. Uche’s relationship with Aaliyah was documented during the first part of the season, and he later returned to discuss his dating history with Lydia. However, Uche implied on his Instagram story that he did not attend the reunion. He stated that he looks forward to expressing his unfiltered opinion about his experience through interviews, podcasts, and his social media.

Sources:

– 1. “Netflix Announces ‘Love Is Blind’ Season Five Reunion Date, Mocks Live Reunion Mishap” (source)