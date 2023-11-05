The Quirky Side of American Campus Life: From Donations to BYOB Parties

As tensions rise due to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, prestigious American universities like Harvard, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, and New York University are feeling the negative fallout. Jewish philanthropists who have previously donated millions of dollars to these institutions are threatening to cut off their funding, accusing the universities of not taking a strong enough stance in support of Israel. This has turned these universities into veritable battlegrounds, with pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli students demonstrating inside and outside the campuses.

However, beyond the political turmoil, there is a lighter side to life on American campuses. During my time at Columbia University in the 1970s as a Fulbright grant recipient, I discovered the idiosyncrasies that peppered campus life. I arrived in New York with trepidation, unsure of subway travel and fearful of the impending winter weather. One colleague, offering a touch of humor, advised me that the best remedy for the frigid weather was to “curl up in bed with a good book – or with someone who has read one.”

Amidst the academic pursuits, one of the weekly rituals of university life in the US are the BYOB (bring your own booze) parties. These gatherings take place on Friday or Saturday nights, either on campus or in dorms. It’s a time when students come together to unwind and socialize. I remember one colleague explaining to me the concept of BYOB, jokingly suggesting that for me, it meant “Bring Your Own Blonde or Bring Your Own Brunette” since I had never consumed alcohol.

In the field of journalism, the importance of fact-checking and multiple sources is paramount. As I learned during my studies, every news story should include at least two sources quoted name. This requirement was humorously depicted in a New Yorker cartoon where the wicked Queen in the Snow White fairy tale would ask her magic mirror for information and demand that two sources be quoted name.

While studying red-baiting and McCarthyism in one of my classes, I discovered the extent of paranoia during that era. Demonstrations involving pro-Communist and anti-Communist groups created chaos in Times Square, with the police handling the situation sternly. In one memorable moment, a protestor, desperate to prove his anti-Communist stance, pleaded with the cop arresting him, only to have the cop reply, “I don’t care what goddam brand of Communist you are.”

Being a journalist also meant perfecting the lead, the first sentence or paragraph of a news story that conveys its essence. One professor quoted a demanding editor from a classic film who berated his reporter for missing the scoop in the lead, and the reporter defended himself claiming it was in the second paragraph. The indignant editor responded, “Who the hell reads the second para?”

American journalism also emphasizes avoiding conflicts of interest, whether political or personal, while covering news stories. The axiom, “I don’t care if my reporters sleep with elephants – as long as they don’t cover the circus,” captures this sentiment humorously.

Furthermore, the myth of infallible journalists exists, even though newspaper editors are the ultimate arbiters. They usually have the last word, responding to denials with statements like “We stand our story” or “This correspondence is now closed.” However, there have been amusing instances, such as a small-town newspaper mistakenly publishing an obituary for a living town official. In response to the official’s complaint, the editor humorously suggested listing his name in the “Births” column the following day.

On a lighter note, I noticed that Americans were fixated on first names. While myline in Sri Lanka consisted of my initials, “T.M. Deen,” one professor at Columbia questioned me about my first name, as he had been addressing me my initials. I explained that I only had one name, “Deen,” since my parents couldn’t afford more. He chuckled and appreciated the response.

Despite the crime-ridden reputation of 1970s New York City, I allowed myself the liberty to visit Times Square for a movie, despite nagging fears of muggings and violence in the subways. Amidst the chaos and uncertainties, I found humor, resilience, and a unique experience at American universities that shaped my perspective both as a journalist and an individual.