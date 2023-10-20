New Zealand Election Ads: Climate Change Takes a Backseat on Social Media

During the recent New Zealand election campaign, political parties allocated millions of dollars to advertising on popular online platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google, and YouTube. However, an analysis conducted RNZ revealed that very little of this funding went towards ads about climate change.

Out of the five parties elected to Parliament, only the Greens prioritized climate change ads on major online platforms. Similarly, ACT was the sole party to invest in advertisements related to co-governance. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, along with Google, the owner of YouTube and the dominant search engine, publishes data regarding political advertising on their respective platforms.

The analysis covered a three-month period leading up to the election, and the combined expenditure of National, Labour, ACT, the Greens, NZ First, and Te Pāti Māori on the Meta and Google platforms ranged between $1.5 and $2.3 million. The distribution of funds was not uniform across all topics covered in the parties’ advertisements.

National and Labour focused primarily on ads about the economy, with Labour allocating a significant portion of its budget to health advertising, particularly its promise of free basic dental for individuals under 30. National and ACT, on the other hand, emphasized messages about crime. Generic ads that focused on voting or party policies were also part of their campaigns.

ACT was the sole party to include ads relating to co-governance, while the Greens were the only party that invested in advertisements highlighting climate change. In the final stretch of the campaign, Labour released attack ads targeting National’s leader, Christopher Luxon. These ads featured policy highlights or statements made Luxon, accompanied ominous music and his photograph.

When parties paid for Facebook ads, they could also target specific segments of society. While the publicly available data does not reveal the exact targeting, it does provide insight into the demographics of viewers. The Green Party’s ads seemed to target women, as 81% of views were from females. In contrast, ACT received 61% of its ad views from men. The other parties did not appear to target gender.

NZ First, the party primarily focused on reaching an older audience, with the 65-plus age bracket seeing more of their ads compared to younger age brackets. Auckland, the most populous city in New Zealand, was the most common location for viewers of political ads. Approximately one-third of the country’s population resides in Auckland. Labour, which experienced losses in key Auckland seats, targeted the city with nearly 40% of its ads being seen Aucklanders, closely followed the Greens.

According to a language sentiment data dictionary, ACT had a higher percentage of Facebook ads using negative language, while National had a higher percentage of ads using positive language. These sentiments can impact how audiences perceive and interpret the content of these advertisements.

