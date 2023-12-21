US States Challenge Tech Industry with New Laws and Legal Ploys Targeting Social Media

A series of new legal ploys and laws is being tested US states to erode the reach of social media platforms in what is shaping up to be a fierce battle with the tech industry in 2024. Attorneys general and lawmakers from various states dedicated much of 2023 to pressuring companies like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram through outright bans, content regulation legislation, or consumer protection lawsuits. The University of North Carolina’s Center on Technology Policy has reported that at least 65 new tech laws were passed states this year, tackling issues such as child safety, data privacy, artificial intelligence, and content moderation.

While some of these state-level efforts have successfully imposed tighter restrictions and scrutiny on the tech industry, others have faced setbacks, raising doubts about the effectiveness of these experiments. However, experts believe that states might succeed where the federal government has struggled in limiting the reach of tech firms. Matt Perault, a professor at UNC and director of its Center on Technology Policy, stated that winning cases or passing new legislations is crucial for driving change in the technology sector. Perault referred to recent defeats suffered federal antitrust regulators in lawsuits against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and Meta’s acquisition of Within.

The attempts states to curb social media platforms faced roadblocks in 2023. For instance, a federal judge in Montana temporarily blocked a state law aiming to ban TikTok, citing potential violations of the First Amendment. Similar setbacks occurred in states like Indiana, Arkansas, and California. Despite these challenges, the Supreme Court is expected to handle several cases in 2024 that question the extent of tech companies’ control over their platforms and whether limiting access to potentially harmful content can be done without infringing on free speech. Additionally, a federal lawsuit filed Republican and Democratic AGs accuses Meta (formerly Facebook) of violating federal child protection laws and state laws on unfair practices exploiting minors’ data and using manipulative algorithms.

These developments signal a growing recognition states of the need for regulatory intervention in the tech industry, especially in areas related to user safety and privacy. As states continue to test legal strategies and push for legislative changes, the complex relationship between tech companies, government agencies, and the courts will be further scrutinized in the coming year.