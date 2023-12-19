Escape to Paso Robles: A Hidden Gem in California

Paso Robles, located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, has long been a well-kept secret. Nestled between Highway 1 and the 101 freeway, this small town offers a tranquil and undeveloped charm that feels like a hidden paradise. However, Paso Robles is quickly gaining attention as one of California’s fastest-growing wine regions, with over 300 wineries, Michelin-starred restaurants, and a unique cowboy-country vibe.

When it comes to luxury accommodations, Hotel Cheval is the place to stay in Paso Robles. Although there are no actual horses on the property, this equestrian-themed boutique hotel offers 16 Euro-chic rooms built around a charming courtyard with fire pits. The rooms themselves are breathtaking, with high wood-beamed ceilings, glassed-in showers for two, and plush beds with goose-down comforters. Guests can enjoy complimentary breakfasts and even indulge in penny candy from the hotel library. With 20 new rooms set to open in a second building in 2024, Hotel Cheval continues to be a top choice for visitors seeking a luxurious stay.

One of the must-see attractions in Paso Robles is Bruce Munro’s Sensorio exhibition. This immersive walk-through experience features over 100,000 illuminated orbs that create a captivating dreamscape of changing colors. It is more than just an art exhibit; it is a transformative journey that celebrates light, technology, and nature. Two new Munro exhibits, Gone Fishing and Fireflies, have recently opened, solidifying Sensorio as one of California’s most innovative and engaging art installations.

When it comes to dining, In Bloom is a culinary destination worth experiencing. Founded Chris and Nicole Haisma, this restaurant showcases inventive and whimsical dishes that are simply delicious. Executive Chef Ron Frazier’s ever-changing menu has already caught the attention of Michelin, with their “perfectly executed branzino” and dishes, cocktails, and wine that reflect the spirit of California’s Central Coast. In fact, In Bloom has been hailed as one of the best dining experiences in Paso Robles, truly embodying the laid-back sophistication of the region.

As the secret of Paso Robles begins to unravel, it’s important to appreciate its hidden treasures while they last. Whether you choose to stay at Hotel Cheval, explore the mesmerizing Sensorio exhibition, or indulge in culinary delights at In Bloom, Paso Robles offers a unique and unforgettable getaway. Plan your visit to this hidden gem in California and discover the charm and beauty that awaits you.