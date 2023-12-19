Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: A Year of Contrasting Fortunes

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk never happened. After months of back and forth, Musk continuously dodged plans for the fight, leading Zuckerberg to cancel the entire event. While we may never know who would win in a hand-to-hand combat between the two billionaires, looking at their respective years, it’s clear that Zuckerberg has emerged as the undisputed champ of 2023.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, has had a tumultuous year. His attempt to remake Twitter renaming it to “X” and turning it into an “everything app” has been a colossal failure. Despite numerous promises that X would be amazing with some necessary changes, the platform continues to struggle and has caused Musk nothing but trouble.

In addition to his Twitter woes, Musk has been facing challenges on multiple fronts. His car company, Tesla, is under attack from Swedish labor unions, and his controversial opinions have caused a decline in his reputation. It seems that the world’s richest man just can’t seem to catch a break.

In contrast, Zuckerberg has managed to steer clear of scandals and has achieved some remarkable victories that few thought possible. Meta, his company formerly known as Facebook, has seen its stock rise a staggering 178 percent over the past year, its best performance ever. This turnaround was not without its casualties, as Meta implemented a bloodthirsty cost-cutting strategy that involved significant layoffs.

Zuckerberg’s main accomplishment has been pulling Meta out of a downward spiral. After a series of public scandals, he shifted the company’s focus towards building the metaverse, an ambitious endeavor that initially led to massive losses in money, credibility, and stock value. However, this year has allowed Meta to pivot once again and regain some credibility, especially when compared to Musk’s struggling X platform.

While Zuckerberg may be the clear winner of 2023, the future for both tech titans remains uncertain. Zuckerberg is reportedly building a doomsday bunker in preparation for what’s to come, while Musk has grand plans for his own university and a moon base. As Zuckerberg’s own experience has shown, the future is unpredictable, and only time will tell what the next year has in store for these tech giants.