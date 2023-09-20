Streaming Service Max to Offer Live Sports for Limited Time

Streaming service Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is set to expand its offerings providing subscribers with access to live sports events. Teaming up with Bleacher Report, Max will offer a package that includes games from MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S. Soccer, and more. The add-on package will be available for free until February 29, 2024, after which a $10 per month surcharge will be imposed. Both the ad-free and ad-supported subscription options will have access to this service.

In addition to live games, Max’s sports package will also include pre- and post-game coverage. Warner Bros. Discovery, Max’s parent company, will continue to air the games on its broadcast channels such as TNT, TBS, and TruTV. This move aims to make Max more attractive to sports fans and broaden its audience.

The streaming service will feature various sports throughout the year, including March Madness, NHL regular season games, NBA Opening Night, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The announcement highlights the increasing convergence between cable and streaming services, with live sports becoming an essential offering for streaming platforms. Apple TV and NBC’s Peacock already provide live sports coverage, while Netflix remains an outlier with no live sports streaming deals.

The move towards streaming sports content has not been without controversy. Recently, Charter and Disney were engaged in a standoff regarding the availability of Disney’s streaming services on Charter’s platform. This conflict underscored the shifting landscape of media consumption and contributed to a selloff in media stocks. However, collaborations like the one between Max and Bleacher Report demonstrate the growing demand for sports content in the streaming world.

