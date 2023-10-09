How to Stream “The Cabin in the Woods” on Amazon Prime Video

“The Cabin in the Woods” is a 2012 horror film directed Drew Goddard. The story revolves around a group of friends who encounter supernatural threats while on a vacation in a remote forest cabin. The movie combines familiar horror tropes with a unique twist, introducing two scientists who are orchestrating the terrifying events.

If you’re interested in watching “The Cabin in the Woods,” you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. To do so, you’ll need to set up an Amazon Prime Video account. Here are the steps to follow:

1. Go to Amazon Prime Video.

2. Select “Sign in” and “Create your Amazon account.”

3. Sign up for a Prime Video membership. There are two options available:

– $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership

– $8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership

Amazon Prime is a paid service that offers fast shipping and exclusive sales on products. The membership that includes both Amazon Prime and Prime Video is the most popular option, but you can also subscribe to Prime Video separately.

“The Cabin in the Woods” features a star-studded cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Connolly, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams, Anna Hutchison, Richard Jenkins, and Bradley Whitford.

The movie’s synopsis is as follows: “Five friends go for a break at a remote cabin, where they get more than they bargained for, discovering the truth behind the cabin in the woods.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services is subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to double-check before streaming.

Sources:

– Definition of “The Cabin in the Woods” – IMDb