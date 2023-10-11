The Power of Instagram for Businesses: Statistics and Strategies

Instagram has evolved into a critical platform for businesses worldwide, providing them with the opportunity to showcase products, build brand identity, and connect with a diverse audience. With 25% of marketers acknowledging Instagram as the social media platform with the highest return on investment, it has become an indispensable tool in the digital era.

Engagement on Instagram is abundant, with users being able to comment, share posts, and directly message brands. This level of interaction enables businesses to connect with consumers, answer questions, and gather feedback. Hashtags play a crucial role in expanding reach and visibility, while targeted advertising options with comprehensive insights and analytics make for a strong paid strategy.

In order to craft an effective social media strategy, it is important to understand how Instagram works and how consumers engage with it. Here are some key statistics to help guide your approach:

Who Uses Instagram?

Instagram has an extensive user base with approximately 2.3 billion active users worldwide each month and 1.3 billion active daily users. The primary age group on Instagram is between 18 and 24 years old, constituting 32% of the total user base. The following age group, 25-34 years old, makes up 15.3% of all users.

Age and gender breakdown of Instagram users:

13-17: Female 4.1% | Male 4.1%

18-24: Female 15.3% | Male 16.7%

25-34: Female 7.9% | Male 7.4%

45-54: Female 4.6% | Male 3.6%

55-64: Female 2.5% | Male 1.7%

65+: Female 1.5% | Male 1.2%

When Do People Use Instagram?

Although Instagram has active users throughout the day, the highest engagement levels have been found to occur at 8 p.m., with a rate of 7.33%. Conversely, the lowest engagement time is 8 a.m., with an average rate of 5.53%. Research indicates that Sundays offer the best engagement rates on the platform with a rate of 6.47%.

It is essential to experiment with posting times and days to identify when your specific followers are most engaged to maximize the impact of your Instagram efforts.

How Do Users Engage with Instagram Content?

A staggering 90% of Instagram users follow business accounts, and 24% of all users utilize the platform to keep up with brands daily. Consequently, brands must produce high-quality content to ensure success on the platform.

Instagram offers various types of visual content, including single-image posts, carousels, videos, and stories. Photo posts receive an average engagement rate of 0.59%, while video posts generate approximately three times more engagement than single images. Carousel posts, which feature multiple images or videos that users can swipe through, exhibit significantly higher engagement rates, averaging at 1.26%. Instagram Stories also have a high engagement rate, with 90% of users viewing all uploaded content if there are more than four frames.

It is crucial to diversify your content utilizing multiple formats. Experimenting with different types of posts over an extended period of time will help you determine what resonates best with your audience. Notably, business accounts with fewer than 10,000 followers can still achieve an impressive engagement rate of 0.98% consistently posting relevant and valuable content.

No brand should overlook the potential of Instagram, even if their products or services are not conventionally visually appealing. The platform offers a unique opportunity to create content that captivates and connects with consumers.

Sources:

– Viralyft’s 2023 Instagram statistics round-up.