Netflix Unveils New Trailer for “The Assassins’ Legacy”

Netflix has just released an exciting preview for their upcoming action-packed series, “The Assassins’ Legacy.” The newly unveiled trailer provides a glimpse into the thrilling storyline and introduces viewers to the talented cast.

Set in the dangerous world of organized crime, the show revolves around the Sun family, headed the fierce matriarch, Eileen Sun (played the legendary Michelle Yeoh). As the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad, Eileen finds herself facing a life-altering challenge when her husband is assassinated. In order to protect her loved ones, she reaches out to her eldest son, Charles Sun (Justin Chien), known among his peers as Chairleg, a renowned killer in his own right.

To ensure their safety, Charles takes his younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li), under his wing. However, Bruce has been sheltered from the family’s criminal activities until now. As they embark on a perilous journey, the Sun family must confront not only their enemies but also the fractures within their own relationships.

Co-created Brad Fulchuk and Byron Wu, “The Assassins’ Legacy” promises intense action, heartfelt drama, and a compelling exploration of brotherhood and family bonds. The series is set against the backdrop of Taipei’s treacherous underworld, where powerful factions vie for control.

In addition to the talented Michelle Yeoh, the show features an ensemble cast including Highdee Kuan, Sam Song Li, Justin Chien, Jenny Yang, Joon Lee, Alexis Rhee, Johnny Kou, and Ron Yuan.

With its gripping storyline and strong performances, “The Assassins’ Legacy” is poised to captivate audiences when it premieres on January 4, 2024. Make sure to mark your calendars for this highly anticipated gangster drama that will leave you at the edge of your seat.