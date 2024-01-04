Asian Creatives Embrace Martial Arts Genre in “The Brothers Sun” on Netflix

Newcomer Byron Wu has brought his vision to life with the release of his highly anticipated dark action comedy series, “The Brothers Sun,” on Netflix. The show, which has been in the works since 2018, combines elements of a stylized gangster story with martial arts action, set in the cities of Los Angeles and Taipei.

The series follows the story of Charles Sun (Justin Chien), the eldest son of powerful Taiwanese triad leader Big Sun, who is forced to protect his family when an assassination attempt leaves his father in a coma. Charles must navigate the dangers of both Los Angeles and Taipei as he tries to uncover the truth behind the threat to their empire. Along the way, he is accompanied his free-spirited younger brother Bruce (Sam Song Li), who has lived a life oblivious to their family’s criminal activities.

“The Brothers Sun” explores the complex dynamics of brotherhood and the clash between tradition and personal freedom. Bruce’s journey of self-discovery is especially highlighted, as he breaks away from the expectations of his family to pursue his passion for improv.

Michelle Yeoh, known for her roles in numerous martial arts films, including “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” portrays Eileen, the matriarch of the Sun family. Yeoh’s character embodies the strength and resilience of Asian women, challenging traditional misogyny and patriarchy.

While the series showcases strong martial arts sequences and imaginative choreography, it also incorporates unexpected elements, such as a focus on food and baking, further enhancing the Asian authenticity on screen.

“The Brothers Sun” offers a refreshing portrayal of an Asian-centric ecosystem, with an almost exclusively Asian cast and crew. It sheds light on Taiwanese-Korean tensions and presents a realistic depiction of Asian communities in American enclaves like Los Angeles.

Despite occasional pro-American undertones, the series successfully delivers on its promise of entertainment and provides a platform for Asian creatives to tell their complex and engaging stories. “The Brothers Sun” is a testament to the growing influence and creativity of Asian talent in the entertainment industry.