New TV Premieres and Finales: Shiny and Fun Shows to Watch This Week

This week, there are several new TV premieres and finales that are sure to catch your attention. From spinoffs to rom-coms, there’s something for everyone. Here are the highlights:

Castlevania: Nocturne

Genre: Vampires

Release date: September 28

Showrunner/creator: Clive Bradley

Cast: Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon

“Castlevania: Nocturne” is the latest addition to the world of Castlevania, the animated series on Netflix. The show follows Richter Belmont, a descendant of a vampire-hunting clan, as he works with a group of hunters and magicians to prevent an apocalypse. Set during the French Revolution, this show promises to be an action-packed adventure.

The Kardashians

Genre: Rich people reality show

Release date: September 28

Showrunner/creator: The Kardashians

Cast: The Kardashians (plus the Jenners)

“It’s the Kardashians!” This reality show follows the lives of the famous family as they navigate their way through various events and partnerships. This season, the show aims to prove that it adds value to the narrative and offers a fresh perspective on the Kardashians’ lives.

Starstruck season 3

Genre: Rom-com

Release date: September 28

Showrunner/creator: Rose Matafeo

Cast: Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, and more

“Starstruck” continues its unconventional approach to rom-coms in its third season. This time, the show explores Jessie’s life as a single woman after her breakup with Tom. As she navigates questions about adulthood and her own choices, Jessie finds herself feeling out of sync with her friends’ lives. This season promises to be full of relatable and heartfelt moments.

Reservation Dogs season 3 finale

Genre: Prestige comedy

Release date: September 27

Showrunner/creator: Sterlin Harjo

Cast: Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, and more

“Reservation Dogs” has been a standout show, known for its poignancy and incredible storytelling. As the final season comes to a close, fans can expect an episode that will leave a lasting impact. While the show will be missed, its influence is sure to continue beyond this finale.

Futurama season 8 part 1 finale

Genre: Animated sci-fi comedy

Release date: September 25

Showrunner/creator: Matt Groening and David X. Cohen

Cast: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Phil LaMarr, Lauren Tom, and more

“Futurama” is wrapping up its newest revival season with the first part of its eighth season finale. This beloved animated series has had multiple endings in the past, each leaving its mark on the show’s legacy. Fans can expect this finale to be no different. However, there’s still more to come, as a second part of the season will be announced at a later date.

Gen V

Genre: Superhero satire (but brutal, like The Boys)

Release date: September 29

Showrunner/creator: Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke

Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, London Thor, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, and more

“Gen V” takes place in the world of “The Boys,” but it has its own unique twist. While it features the same dark humor and shocking moments as its predecessor, it follows a group of superpowered students at Vought’s prestigious college. The challenges they face are different and shrouded in mystery, making this spinoff worth a watch.

Sources:

– Castlevania: Nocturne: Netflix

– The Kardashians: Hulu

– Starstruck season 3: Max

– Reservation Dogs season 3: Hulu

– Futurama season 8 part 1: Hulu

– Gen V: Prime Video