The Boyfriend Effect: TikTok’s Latest Trend Reveals Before and After Relationship Transformations

The boyfriend effect has taken over TikTok, where girls are showcasing their transformations before and after entering a relationship. This trend puts a twist on the popular girlfriend effect, which highlights how a boy’s style improves once he starts dating.

With the boyfriend effect, girls share pictures of themselves before being in a relationship, looking stunning and dressed up. Then, they contrast it with images of themselves after having a boyfriend, where the results may not be as glamorous. The trend has sparked conversations on social media about the reality of the boyfriend effect and its impact on personal style.

One popular video content creator Angelica Pham features the song “Greedy” Tate McRae. In the video, Angelica questions why the girlfriend effect is often talked about, but not the boyfriend effect. The video showcases her looking fashionable and confident before transitioning to her less-polished moments after having a boyfriend.

Others have joined the conversation, sharing their own experiences with the boyfriend effect. There is also a related trend called “Boyfriend Air,” where girls show themselves before and after meeting up with their boyfriend, often revealing disheveled hair and a more casual appearance.

While these videos highlight the boyfriend effect’s impact on personal style, it’s essential to remember that beauty is subjective, and these women are beautiful in their own unique ways. The trend serves as a lighthearted exploration of how relationships can influence self-expression and appearance.

In conclusion, the boyfriend effect is emerging as a popular trend on TikTok, shedding light on the transformations that occur when entering a relationship. It’s an opportunity for individuals to reflect on the influence of romantic partnerships on personal style and self-presentation. Regardless of the effect, it’s important to embrace and celebrate one’s individuality and beauty.

