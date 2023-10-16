The Bowl Method: Enhancing Your Curls With Water

Water and curly hair have a complicated relationship. While moisture in the air can cause frizziness, saturating your hair with water before styling can help define your curls or coils. Many TikTok trends claim to enhance curls using water, and one of the most popular methods is the bowl method. This method, which is gaining popularity, involves repeatedly dunking and scrunching your hair in a large bowl of water to achieve optimal curl definition.

The bowl method is particularly suitable for those with wavy, curly, or coily hair types. It allows you to make the most of water when styling your hair. The process is simple: you apply styling products to super wet hair, then dunk and scrunch repeatedly to ensure the products are well-integrated into your hair. The water in the bowl becomes opaque as the products dilute in it. You can also use a brush to distribute the products and let your hair dry upside down.

Hairstylist Justin Toves-Vincilione explains that this method is beneficial for individuals with textured hair types. It allows them to enhance their natural texture without the need to be in the shower or bending over a sink, making it a more ergonomic and effective approach. Dermatologist Justine H. Park adds that the bowl method helps reduce frizz, define curls, and evenly distribute leave-in conditioner.

To try the bowl method, start washing and conditioning your hair. Then, with your hair still wet, get a large bowl of water and place it on your counter or sink. Detangle your hair using a suitable brush and product. Apply a curl cream to define your curls, ensuring it is evenly distributed. Lean your head over the bowl, dunking your ends into the water and scrunching your hair. Repeat this process a few times, then choose how to style your hair—flip it back over, diffuse it upside down, or wrap it in a towel. Once your hair is dry, you can add a hair oil or curl cream.

While there is little scientific evidence to support the effects of the bowl method, it is plausible that it helps reduce frizz and increases hydration of the hair cuticle. If the bowl method doesn’t appeal to you, there are alternatives, such as shower styling or using a leave-in conditioner. Overall, it’s worth giving the bowl method a try to see if it enhances your curls, as it is an affordable and easy option for achieving defined curls.