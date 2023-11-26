The Blessed Madonna Responds to Rishi Sunak’s Instagram Post Using Her Song

Renowned DJ and musician The Blessed Madonna, also known as Marea Stamper, has recently responded to the news that Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, used one of her songs in an Instagram post. On November 25, Sunak shared a video on his Instagram account featuring The Blessed Madonna’s hit song with Fred again.., titled ‘Marea (we’ve lost dancing)’.

Stamper took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the matter, stating, “I just want to say, for the record, I’d rather hear my own death rattle echoing in my ears, as I plunge happily into the void than hear the sound of my voice in an ad for the Tories.” Clearly, Stamper strongly disagrees with her music being associated with the political party.

Responding to a user’s comment on Instagram, Stamper reiterated her disdain for the situation and emphasized the importance of upcoming elections, hinting at potential consequences. She stated, “What comes next is an election,” making it clear that she intends to voice her discontent through her music and actions.

Furthermore, Stamper has been an advocate for peace in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. She joined forces with other musicians, including The Last Dinner Party, Enter Shikari, and Architects, signing an open letter calling for a ceasefire. As the death toll in Gaza rose to 14,854 due to Israeli attacks, Stamper actively supports the cause and lends her voice to the international call for peace.

In related news, Fred again.., Stamper’s collaborator, has been announced as one of the headliners for Reading and Leeds 2024. He will be performing on Sunday at Leeds and Saturday at Reading, alongside notable artists such as Lana Del Rey, Raye, and Digga D. Fans can find more information on the day splits at the official festival website.

