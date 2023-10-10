The Black Book: A Gripping Nigerian Crime Thriller Available for Streaming on Netflix

The Black Book is a powerful Nigerian crime thriller that delves into the story of a grieving deacon determined to seek justice for his son. Framed for kidnapping, his son’s innocence is questioned, leading the father to embark on a relentless mission to expose the corrupt police officers responsible for his child’s untimely demise.

Directed Editi Effiong, The Black Book features a talented cast, including Richard Mofe-Damijo as Paul Edima, Ade Laoye as Vic Kalu, and Sam Dede as Angel. The film captivates audiences with its gritty portrayal of a father’s unfaltering pursuit of truth and revenge.

How to Stream The Black Book on Netflix

If you’re eager to watch The Black Book, you can conveniently stream it on Netflix. As of September 22, 2023, Netflix premiered the movie, allowing viewers worldwide to immerse themselves in this riveting crime thriller.

To stream The Black Book on Netflix, simply follow these simple steps:

Visit the Netflix website at netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan that suits your needs: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Create an account providing your email address and password Enter your preferred payment method

Netflix offers different plans catering to various preferences. The Standard with Ads Plan, priced at $6.99 per month, enables viewers to access most movies and TV shows; however, it may feature advertisements before or during content. Full HD quality and simultaneous streaming on two supported devices are included.

The Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month, provides an ad-free experience, allowing users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, it offers the option to add one extra member to the account who does not reside in the same household.

For those seeking the ultimate streaming experience, the Premium Plan at $19.99 per month is ideal. This plan allows up to four simultaneous streams in Ultra HD quality. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to include up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Moreover, Netflix spatial audio is supported for an immersive audio experience.

The Black Book’s synopsis sets the stage for an intense and gripping viewing experience:

After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him.

Now that The Black Book is available for streaming on Netflix, viewers can be enthralled this emotionally charged crime thriller and witness a father’s relentless pursuit of truth and redemption.

