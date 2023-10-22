Netflix’s Investment in Nollywood Pays Off with Success of The Black Book

Editi Effiong’s crime thriller, The Black Book, has already garnered over 70 million views on Netflix within three weeks of its release. The movie, which is one of the most expensive Nigerian films ever made with a budget of $1 million, has achieved international success, reaching the top spot in South Korea and ranking second in several South American countries for over a week. This success is seen as a breakthrough for Nigeria’s film industry, known as Nollywood, and a vindication of Netflix’s decision to invest in Nigerian content.

The Black Book’s success has paved the way for Nollywood filmmakers to seek more funding and support from investors, showcasing their ability to create globally competitive films. Effiong’s journey to success exemplifies the ingenuity and resourcefulness required in Nollywood. Despite limited budgets, filmmakers in Nigeria have always managed to entertain audiences with their stories. However, the industry has long been underfunded, and even with the rise of cinemas and streaming platforms, the financial support for filmmakers remains inadequate.

Netflix’s entry into the Nigerian film industry in 2020 was expected to inject more money into productions. While the streaming giant licensed existing Nigerian films, their own original content did not bring significant creative or financial changes to Nollywood. Reports have shown that Nigerian filmmakers are paid far less than their counterparts in smaller markets, with licensing fees on Netflix ranging from $10,000 to $90,000. This has sparked debates, with industry professionals arguing for fair global rates considering the intention to showcase Nigerian films to a worldwide audience.

Effiong’s previous films, Up North and The Set Up, were also licensed Netflix. With The Black Book, he embarked on a fundraising journey, reaching out to colleagues and friends in the tech industry. The interest of tech investors like Gbenga Abgoola, the co-founder of Flutterwave, and Odun Eweniyi, co-founder of Piggyvest, highlights the potential collaboration between the tech and film sectors in Nigeria. This new partnership could lead to increased content creation, distribution, and improved quality in Nollywood.

The additional funding for The Black Book allowed Effiong to bring his vision to life, enhancing production value and providing more time for script development and actor preparation. The film tackles contemporary political issues such as police brutality and administrative corruption while weaving personal narratives into the storyline. The visually impressive result proves that with more financial support in the right hands, Nollywood has the potential to produce globally successful films.

