The Black Book: A Gritty Nigerian Revenge Drama Making Waves on Netflix

The Black Book, one of the most expensive Nigerian movies ever made, is taking the streaming world storm on Netflix. This gritty revenge drama has become the most-watched movie on Netflix South Korea and has been the second most-streamed film across South America for over a week.

Made in Nollywood, the hub of the Nigerian movie industry, The Black Book was created Editi Efflong, who relied on ingenuity rather than a huge budget. Nollywood films are known for being made on tight budgets, often much smaller than those of Hollywood blockbusters. Despite being the “most expensive Nigerian movie ever made,” The Black Book had a budget of only $1 million, which is a fraction of what films like John Wick: Chapter 4 are reported to have spent.

The storyline of this film revolves around a former military secret agent turned deacon, played veteran actor Richard “RMD” Mofe Damjio, who seeks revenge after his child is framed and murdered corrupt cops. While the critic reviews are still pending, it appears that The Black Book is already winning over many fans.

Decider describes the film as a Nigerian hybrid of Taken and Spotlight, highlighting its unique blend of genres. However, Decider also suggests that the film struggles with an identity crisis, never fully committing to either being a character study or an allegory for the Nigerian nation. The film was praised for its cast, particularly Richard Mofe Damjio’s acting in the fight scenes, but some felt that early revelations compromised the suspense.

IMDb user PrincessENewbold praised the film overall but felt that the gunplay sometimes overshadowed the story. Despite this, they commended the movie for its heavyweights cast, beautiful cinematography, and plausible premise.

If you’re looking for a gritty, violent revenge drama that showcases the talent of Nigerian cinema, The Black Book is now streaming on Netflix.

