The Streaming Wars: Tech Giants Battle for Exclusive Sports Rights

The streaming wars have entered a new arena, with tech giants like Amazon, Apple, and YouTube competing with traditional media companies for exclusive rights to live sports. This battle for sports rights is expected to shape the entertainment landscape for years to come.

Streaming platforms are leveraging their deep pockets to attract new subscribers and retain existing ones. Amazon Prime has secured the rights to Thursday Night Football, while YouTube has acquired the Sunday Ticket for out-of-market NFL games. Apple, on the other hand, has exclusive rights to Friday Night Baseball and Major League Soccer, including superstar Lionel Messi’s debut in Miami.

Live sports have become a crucial component in the streaming wars because they continue to draw large audiences who are willing to pay a premium. As more consumers abandon traditional cable and satellite TV subscriptions, the majority of live sports content is expected to move to streaming platforms.

Amazon has been particularly aggressive in its pursuit of sports rights, including its $1 billion annual deal with the NFL. In addition to NFL games, Amazon exclusively broadcasts certain WNBA games and Europe’s Champions League. By offering sports content, Amazon aims to drive new subscribers to its Prime service and increase customer loyalty.

Apple is focused on acquiring sports rights with a global reach, rather than targeting specific countries or regions. Its exclusive deal with MLS, which led to Lionel Messi joining Miami’s team, attracted a significant number of new subscribers to Apple TV+.

YouTube, owned Alphabet, is taking a different approach providing a comprehensive offering to sports fans. In addition to the Sunday Ticket, YouTube TV serves as a cable substitute, granting subscribers access to local games on major networks. Teams and leagues also use YouTube to share highlights and behind-the-scenes content.

Meanwhile, legacy media companies are struggling to keep up with the shift to online sports viewing. While they have been slow to transition, they are now trying to outbid digital-first companies for online sports rights. Although streaming is not immediately profitable for these companies, securing exclusive sports rights can attract subscribers and advertisers, helping to recover lost revenue from cable.

Overall, the streaming wars for sports rights are intensifying, with tech giants and traditional media companies vying for dominance. As the battle continues, viewers can expect an increase in exclusive sports content on streaming platforms.

Sources:

– Fortune: https://fortune.com

– Wall Street Journal: https://www.wsj.com