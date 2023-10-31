Title: Bodies: The Hit Netflix Series That Took DC Comics Surprise

Bodies, the captivating murder mystery series that has become a sensation on Netflix, is not your typical DC Comics adaptation. Launched a few weeks ago, the show has garnered rave reviews and quickly soared to the top of the streaming platform’s most-watched programs. But what sets Bodies apart is its departure from the traditional superhero narrative that has come to define DC Comics.

Based on the limited series comic of the same name from DC’s Black Label (previously known as Vertigo), Bodies follows four murder investigations spanning nearly two centuries of British history. The star-studded cast, including Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Stephen Graham, and Kyle Soller, delivers stellar performances that capture the essence of the complex characters and the gripping storylines.

While Bodies has become a phenomenal success on Netflix, many fans are struggling to access the source material. The original comic series, consisting of only eight issues and published in 2014, has since gone out of print, making it extremely rare and expensive to obtain. DC Comics, capitalizing on the show’s popularity, is scrambling to release a new print edition later this year. However, the demand has already surpassed supply, with storefronts like Amazon reporting sold-out copies.

The situation raises questions about DC’s readiness to adapt its comic series for multimedia consumption. In an era where comics are regularly adapted into movies and TV shows, it seems surprising that DC was not better prepared to make the original source material readily available to eager audiences. Perhaps in a narrative involving time travel, the publisher expected to have more time to meet the demand.

As Bodies continues to captivate audiences on Netflix, the anticipation for the upcoming print edition of the comic series grows. Fans eagerly await the opportunity to delve deeper into the intricate world of the show. In the meantime, viewers can immerse themselves in the suspenseful twists and turns of Bodies, streaming now on Netflix.

FAQ:

Q: What is Bodies about?

A: Bodies is a murder mystery series that intertwines four different murder investigations spanning almost two centuries of British history.

Q: Is Bodies based on a DC Comics series?

A: Yes, Bodies is based on the DC Black Label comic series of the same name.

Q: Can I read the original comic series of Bodies?

A: The original comic series is currently out of print and difficult to find unless you are willing to pay a premium for rare single issues.

Q: When will the new print edition of Bodies be released?

A: DC Comics plans to release a new print edition of Bodies later this year, but it is already in high demand and has sold out on platforms like Amazon.