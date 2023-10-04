Revelations from Netflix’s Beckham Documentary: A Look into the Life of David and Victoria Beckham

Netflix has released a four-part documentary series on David Beckham, offering an intimate look into the footballer’s life. The series, directed Fisher Stevens, features interviews with Beckham’s family, friends, and former colleagues. Here are some of the key revelations from the documentary.

David and Victoria Beckham have been through ups and downs throughout their relationship. In the series, Victoria reveals that she told David about her pregnancy with their eldest son, Brooklyn, the night before his infamous red card moment during the England vs Argentina match in 1998. Despite the timing, Victoria says there was never any doubt that she should tell him and he was happy about the news.

David’s red card in that match led to intense public scrutiny and hate, which ultimately affected his mental health. Victoria shares that David suffered from clinical depression at the time, feeling vulnerable and alone. The hate and abuse he received from the public took a toll on him, changing his life.

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle is criticized both Victoria and David’s mother, Sandra, for blaming David for the defeat in the Argentina match. They express their disappointment in Hoddle’s handling of the situation, feeling that he should have protected David instead of blaming him.

The documentary also addresses the allegations of David’s affair with his former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos. While David does not directly address the claims, he acknowledges that it was a difficult time for their marriage and family. Relocating to Spain with Real Madrid added even more challenges to their relationship and the constant scrutiny from the media.

In the face of all the challenges, David and Victoria fought to save their marriage and family. They attribute their survival to their love for each other and their determination to keep fighting. Despite the struggles they faced, they believe that what they had was worth fighting for.

The series provides an inside look into the life of one of football’s biggest stars and the personal challenges he and his family have faced. It offers a glimpse into the human side of David Beckham, beyond his iconic football career.

Sources: Documentary – Beckham