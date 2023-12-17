Celebrity Memes Take 2023 Storm

Summary: 2023 saw a wave of wild celebrity moments that sparked viral memes, capturing the attention of internet users worldwide. Pedro Pascal and the Barbie movie were among the prominent meme subjects that dominated the year.

As the year unfolded, it became evident that Pedro Pascal had secured his place as the ultimate meme king. One particular scene from his film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” co-starring Nicolas Cage, gained a resurgence in popularity on TikTok. The clip showcased Cage’s discontent while riding shotgun, juxtaposed with Pascal’s wide smile and adoring gaze. It quickly became a relatable template for TikTok users to depict amusing situations, such as sleepovers that turned out differently than expected.

But Pascal’s meme prowess did not stop there. In another instance, a short video of him eating a sandwich went viral on TikTok, garnering the meme treatment once again. The internet couldn’t get enough of these humorous moments, and Pascal continued to leave a lasting impression on the meme landscape.

However, in the latter half of 2023, the Barbie movie took center stage in the world of memes. The internet erupted with memes featuring the various occupations of Barbie dolls and Ken’s unapologetic self-expression. Users embraced the Barbie mania and flooded social media platforms with creative and comedic interpretations.

As we bid farewell to 2023, let’s take a moment to reminisce and laugh along with the biggest celebrity memes that captivated the internet this year. From Pedro Pascal’s memorable scenes to the Barbie movie’s iconic characters, these viral moments brought joy and laughter to millions of users worldwide.