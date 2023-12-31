New TikTok Beauty Trends Take Social Media Storm

The year 2023 has seen a multitude of beauty trends on TikTok, with users flocking to the platform in search of fresh inspiration. From makeup looks inspired the popular series “Euphoria” to the whimsical allure of “strawberry makeup,” these trends have captured the hearts of beauty enthusiasts worldwide. As the year comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the trends that have truly left their mark on our makeup routines.

TikTok has become a trend incubator, serving as a reliable barometer for assessing the popularity of various beauty trends. With its global reach, the platform has the power to make tips, products, and inspirations go viral. Analyzing the number of views per hashtag, we can uncover the most significant makeup trends of 2023 on TikTok.

Surprisingly, makeup looks from the hit series “Euphoria” continue to dominate, generating a staggering 2.6 billion views for the hashtag #Euphoriamakeup. Despite the last season airing in 2022, the craze for replicating the show’s distinctive beauty aesthetic remains strong. On the other hand, “strawberry makeup,” popularized model Hailey Bieber, has taken the platform storm with over 530 million views.

Another stand-out trend of 2023 is “latte makeup,” which revolves around warm, caramelized tones that create a sun-kissed effect. With almost 500 million views to date, this trend has given rise to various iterations, including “espresso makeup” and “pumpkin spice latte makeup” for the autumn season, which have already garnered millions of views.

“Passport makeup,” designed specifically for passport photos, has also gained immense popularity on TikTok, accumulating more than 400 million views. And let’s not forget about the nail trend of “glazed donut nails,” which surpassed 380 million views, thanks in part to the influence of Hailey Bieber.

TikTok continues to revolutionize the beauty industry, providing a platform for users to showcase their creativity and discover new trends. As we bid farewell to 2023, these TikTok beauty trends have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on our beauty routines and set the stage for a new wave of inspiration in the years to come.