The Hottest Makeup Trends on TikTok in 2023

TikTok has become a haven for trendsetters, pushing the boundaries of fashion and beauty. Not only does it cause products and tips to go viral, but it also serves as a reliable indicator of the popularity of a particular trend. With 2023 coming to an end, let’s take a closer look at the makeup trends that dominated TikTok this year.

Despite the last season of the hit series “Euphoria” airing in 2022, makeup looks inspired the show continue to reign supreme on TikTok. The hashtag #Euphoriamakeup has amassed an incredible 2.6 billion views, showcasing a range of tutorials and inspirations. It seems that fans are still captivated the unique and daring beauty looks showcased in the series.

Another standout trend of 2023 is “strawberry makeup,” which gained considerable popularity during the summer months. With over 530 million views, this trendy look was popularized model Hailey Bieber and embraced beauty enthusiasts worldwide. The charming and whimsical aesthetic of strawberry-inspired makeup captured the hearts of TikTok users.

“Latte makeup” is yet another trend that took TikTok storm. This warm and sun-kissed look has garnered nearly 500 million views and has become a must-have for beauty enthusiasts in 2023. The popularity of latte makeup has even given rise to variations like “espresso makeup” and “pumpkin spice latte makeup,” catering to the different seasons and preferences.

Not to be overlooked is the rise of “passport makeup,” which has amassed over 400 million views. This trend involves creating beauty looks specifically tailored for passport photos, showcasing users’ creativity even in the most mundane contexts. Likewise, “glazed donut nails” became a hit with over 380 million views, largely due to Hailey Bieber’s influence in the beauty world.

As the year comes to a close, it’s clear that TikTok has once again played a significant role in shaping beauty trends. From embracing the fantastical looks of “Euphoria” to incorporating delicious themes like strawberries and lattes into makeup, TikTok continues to inspire and captivate beauty enthusiasts around the globe.