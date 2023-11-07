The Turbulent Year of Elon Musk’s Ownership of Twitter

Elon Musk, the renowned CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, experienced a tumultuous year as the owner of Twitter. Despite his $44 billion bid to acquire the social media platform in October of last year, Musk’s tenure has been marked chaos, disinformation, and a decline in advertising revenue.

Musk made swift and drastic changes to Twitter upon taking ownership. He altered the logo, renamed the platform, and executed a significant reduction of 80% in Twitter’s workforce. However, these measures have not yielded positive results. Advertising revenue has plummeted 55% compared to the previous year, partly due to the emergence of Meta’s Threads as a competitor in Europe, offering a platform with less disinformation.

The billionaire’s controversial stance on free speech has also sparked debates. Musk reinstated right-wing figures, including former President Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, provoking further controversy in the process.

When questioned about his continued use of Twitter, Musk emphasized that he will only abandon the platform when it ceases to be useful. Despite the controversies and challenges, he believes that Twitter still serves as a hub for news and highlights the need for a viable competitor before considering an exit.

As the year unfolded, Musk’s ownership of Twitter has led to disarray, a surge in disinformation, and a loss of advertisers. While the platform continues to be a significant player in breaking news, it is now synonymous with controversy and turmoil.

