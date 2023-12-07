How Can Infrastructure Projects Be Better Managed?

Summary: Infrastructure projects in the U.S. often come with hefty price tags and lengthy timelines. One example is the Boston Central Artery Tunnel project, also known as the Big Dig. This expensive and time-consuming highway project has raised questions about effective project management. In the GBH News podcast series “The Big Dig,” host Ian Coss explores lessons learned and strategies for improving future infrastructure projects.

Infrastructure projects in the United States have a reputation for being expensive and time-consuming. The Big Dig, a highway project in Boston known as the Central Artery Tunnel, is a prime example of the challenges faced in managing such ventures. Taking over two decades to plan and construct, it stands out as the nation’s most costly highway project.

