Axel Foley Returns: A New Chapter in Beverly Hills Cop

After a highly anticipated sequel in 2021, Eddie Murphy’s career continues to soar as he takes on another decades-later installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Titled “Axel F,” this upcoming film is set to bring back the charismatic detective in a thrilling crime conspiracy.

Written an impressive trio consisting of Will Beall, Tom Gormican, and Kevin Etten, “Axel F” promises a unique blend of perspectives. Beall, a former L.A.P.D. detective, brings his real-life experiences to the table, while Gormican, known for his work on the Nicolas Cage action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” adds his signature flair. Etten, with his background in hit shows like “Scrubs” and “Desperate Housewives,” adds a touch of wit and humor to the mix.

Mark Molloy, the director chosen to helm this project, stepped in after Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah departed to work on “Batgirl.” Molloy’s vision will continue the legacy left the original creators, while infusing fresh perspectives and ideas.

The plot centers around Axel Foley, accompanied his daughter, played Taylour Paige, and his partner, portrayed Joseph Gordon-Levitt. When Paige’s character becomes a target, the trio embarks on a gripping investigation into a Beverly Hills crime conspiracy. In their pursuit of justice, Foley will reunite with familiar faces from the past, including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, who both appeared in the original film.

Fans of the iconic 1984 film will be delighted to know that Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot will reprise their roles, adding an extra layer of nostalgia. Joining the cast is the talented Kevin Bacon, who will portray a Beverly Hills police captain.

While it remains uncertain whether Harold Faltermeyer will return to create the film’s music, his iconic electronic instrumental, “Axel F,” was the unforgettable theme of the original film.

Get ready for the long-awaited return of Axel Foley when “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” hits Netflix screens in the summer of 2024. Brace yourself for an action-packed crime thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat.