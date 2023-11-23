Unconventional Thanksgiving TV Shows for a Different Holiday Experience

Looking to change up your Thanksgiving viewing routine? Instead of sticking to the traditional sentimental programming, why not explore some unconventional TV shows that offer a unique perspective on family dynamics? Here are three picks that feature families who fight fiercely, but love each other fiercely too.

1. “Everyone Else Burns”

Step into the world of the Lewis family in this kooky British sitcom. The show follows their daily struggle to get along within the strict confines of an extreme religious group called the Order of the Divine Rod. Expect plenty of humor and absurd situations as the family navigates the challenges of their unconventional lifestyle.

Where to watch: You can stream Season 1 on the CW’s website and app.

2. “Wrestlers”

From the director of popular documentaries “Cheer” and “Last Chance U,” comes a series that takes a closer look at the members of the Ohio Valley Wrestling league. This documentary series goes beyond the wrestling ring and delves into the real-life drama of the athletes, including a mother and daughter duo. Get ready for intense rivalries, emotional struggles, and inspiring stories.

Where to watch: The full seven-episode series is available on Netflix.

3. “Somebody Somewhere”

If you’re in the mood for a gentle comedy with a touch of heartfelt emotion, “Somebody Somewhere” is the perfect choice. Starring Bridget Everett as Sam, the show revolves around her return to her Kansas hometown after the death of her sister. Sam must confront deep-seated family dynamics as she navigates her way through life. Expect laughs, tears, and moments of self-discovery.

Where to watch: You can watch the first two seasons on Max.

So this Thanksgiving, why not break away from the usual sentimental programming and embrace these unconventional TV shows that offer a fresh perspective on family relationships. Happy viewing!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Are these shows suitable for the whole family?

These shows may not be suitable for younger viewers due to mature content and themes. It is recommended to check the age ratings or watch them beforehand to determine if they align with your family’s preferences.

2. Can I stream these shows outside of the United States?

The availability of these shows may vary depending on your location and streaming platforms. It’s best to check with your local streaming services or use a VPN to access content from different regions.

3. Is “Wrestlers” a scripted series or a documentary?

“Wrestlers” is a documentary series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Ohio Valley Wrestling league and the real-life stories of its members.

4. How can I stay updated on TV show recommendations?

To receive more TV show recommendations, you can subscribe to the Watching newsletter provided The New York Times. Stay tuned for the latest suggestions and insights in the world of television.