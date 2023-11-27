Netflix’s Diverse Lineup of December Releases

As the end of the year approaches, Netflix is gearing up to provide its subscribers with an exciting lineup of new shows and movies to enjoy. From heartwarming family series to thrilling documentaries and everything in between, there’s something for everyone to look forward to this December.

One of the standout releases is the highly anticipated film “May December”, which tells the story of a married couple whose past is brought back to light when an actress arrives to research their tabloid-famous romance. This gripping tale explores the pressures and challenges that come with fame and love, and is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

For those seeking a thrilling series, “Blood Coast” is a must-watch. Set in Marseille, the show follows a rogue police captain and his team as they battle a vicious drug dealer threatening to take over the city. With plenty of action and suspense, this French series is sure to captivate audiences.

On the lighter side, “Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2” is a delightful family series that follows the adventures of Athena, Phoebe, and Eden as they use their glitter, grit, and positive attitude to solve everyday problems. This charming show is perfect for a cozy family night in.

In addition to these exciting releases, Netflix is also bringing a wide range of other shows and movies to its platform, including comedies, documentaries, and international films. With such a diverse lineup, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this December on Netflix.

FAQs

1. When will “May December” be available on Netflix?

“May December” will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 1, 2023.

2. What is the premise of “Blood Coast”?

“Blood Coast” is a French series that follows a group of friends as they face the harsh realities of adulthood while dealing with love and societal expectations. It will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 6, 2023.

3. What is “Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2” about?

“Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2” is a family series that follows the adventures of Athena, Phoebe, and Eden as they use their glitter, grit, and positive attitude to solve everyday problems. It will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 4, 2023.