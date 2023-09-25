Exploring Crimes Perpetrated Women: TV, Film, and Podcast Picks

True crime narratives often focus on women and girls as victims of violent crimes. However, there are rare instances where women and even girls become the perpetrators. This article presents four picks across various media platforms that delve into these unconventional stories.

One TV series that has become a staple in the true crime genre is “Snapped.” With over 600 episodes spanning 32 seasons, the show exposes crimes committed women that often go unnoticed. Each episode offers an in-depth exploration of these crimes through interviews with those involved, including the criminals and victims themselves. While there are common themes of women feeling trapped, the motivations and stories are diverse. Seasons 12 through 32 are available for streaming on Peacock, with new episodes and reruns airing on Oxygen.

The Netflix docuseries “Evil Genius” delves into the bizarre details of a bank heist in small-town Pennsylvania. The story centers around Brian Wells, a pizza delivery guy, who walked into a bank with a collar bomb and demanded a ransom. The series then shifts its focus to Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong, a brilliant and mentally unwell woman linked to the crime. Directed Barbara Schroeder and executive produced Jay and Mark Duplass, “Evil Genius” uncovers a complex and unresolved tale.

“I Love You, Now Die” is a two-part HBO documentary film that explores an unsettling tragedy. Through thousands of text messages exchanged between two Massachusetts teenagers, Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III, the story unfolds. Carter faced trial for her role in Roy’s suicide, raising questions of accountability and the influence of technology. Directed Erin Lee Carr, the film delves into the teenagers’ mind-set and challenges viewers to consider the boundaries of responsibility in the digital age.

In the podcast “The Retrievals,” Susan Burton investigates a medical nightmare at the Yale Fertility Center in Connecticut. It was discovered that a nurse at the clinic had been stealing pain medication and administering saline to patients instead. The podcast features interviews with a dozen patients who share their experiences and the dismissive response they received from the clinic. “The Retrievals” sheds light on the disrespect towards women’s accounts of their own bodies.

While crimes perpetrated women are relatively rare, these picks offer a unique and thought-provoking perspective within the true crime genre.

