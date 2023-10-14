The Best Thrillers to Watch on Netflix in October

The transition from summer to fall brings with it a whole new lineup of movies and shows on Netflix. While it’s the spooky season, there are also some cool and calculated thrillers to enjoy this month. Here are the top picks for the best thrillers on Netflix in October.

Spy Game

Director: Tony Scott

Cast: Robert Redford, Brad Pitt, Catherine McCormack

Tony Scott, known for creating tense action thrillers, delivers another entertaining watch with his 2001 film Spy Game. The movie follows CIA case officer Nathan Muir (Robert Redford) as he races against time to rescue his former protégé, CIA field operative Tom Bishop (Brad Pitt), who is captured in a Chinese prison. The film combines globe-trotting spy thriller elements with a bureaucratic drama, featuring a jaded mentor and a talented yet naive mentee. Spy Game may not have explosive action or twists, but it is a solid thriller with a capable cast.

Reptile

Director: Grant Singer

Cast: Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone

Grant Singer’s directorial debut, Reptile, is a compelling murder mystery with stunning visuals. Experienced detective Tom Nichols (Benicio del Toro) investigates the murder of a young real estate agent in Scarborough, Maine. As Nichols delves deeper into the case, he uncovers hidden layers of complexity and multiple strong suspects. Reptile showcases Singer’s filmmaking skills and utilizes the talents of its leading man to create a tense and visually impactful thriller.

Ballerina

Director: Lee Chung-hyeon

Cast: Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hoon, Park Yu-rim

Ballerina, a South Korean film, draws inspiration from the John Wick franchise. It tells the story of a young assassin (Jeon Jong-seo) seeking revenge on a trafficking ring responsible for the death of her best friend. Jeon delivers a fantastic performance in the leading role, and the film features solid choreography. While the editing and camera movement can be overactive at times, Ballerina is a solid addition to Netflix’s collection of Korean films.

Sources:

– “Spy Game” – Toussaint Egan

– “Reptile” – PV

– “Ballerina” – PV

(Note: URLs have been removed)