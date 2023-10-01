Theatre Productions Available Online in October

As live theatre continues to face challenges and limitations due to the ongoing pandemic, many theatre productions are finding new ways to reach audiences through digital platforms. Here are some notable theatre productions available to stream online in October.

One of the highlights of the month is the first major revival of Polly Stenham’s family drama “That Face,” which originally premiered at London’s Royal Court in 2007. This production, presented the Orange Tree Theatre and starring Niamh Cusack, has received rave reviews and can be enjoyed on demand from 10-13 October.

For those looking for a musical experience, “Ursa: A Folk Musical” The Uncommon Folk Collective offers a heartwarming story about the transformative power of human connection. This foot-tapping account of grizzly adolescence is available through Stratfest@Home, the digital service of the Stratford festival.

Dance enthusiasts can look forward to Michael Keegan-Dolan’s atmospheric production “Mám,” which returns to Sadler’s Wells in London. The venue’s digital stage also features a behind-the-scenes documentary about the show, providing a deeper understanding of its creation and inspiration. This unique dance experience, rooted in the Irish landscape of the Dingle peninsula, will be available from 3 October.

“Death of England” is a gripping series that originated as a nine-minute microplay and has now expanded into a sprawling saga. Written Roy Williams and Clint Dyer, this series explores important social issues and can be watched online in its entirety. The latest installment, “Closing Time,” continues the story and is available at the National Theatre’s website.

Other notable productions available online include “The Believers Are But Brothers,” a thought-provoking exploration of online extremism and misogyny Javaad Alipoor; Matthew Bourne’s visually stunning rendition of “Nutcracker!”; a filmed adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” starring Patrick Stewart; and the queer concept musical “Maison Mac,” which offers a thrilling twist on the classic tragedy.

London’s Dance Umbrella festival also presents a variety of online films, including Trajal Harrell’s “O Medea” and Ioanna Paraskevopoulou’s “All She Likes Is Popping Bubble Wrap.” The festival also features a reflection Jade Hackett as part of the Black Digital Dance Revolution.

These digital offerings provide a way for theatre lovers to experience the magic of live performance from the comfort of their own homes. Whether it’s drama, music, dance, or Shakespearean tragedy, there is something for everyone to enjoy this October.

Sources:

– Orange Tree Theatre

– Stratfest@Home

– Sadler’s Wells

– National Theatre

– Digital Theatre

– BBC iPlayer

– Prime Video

– Dance Umbrella

– YouTube