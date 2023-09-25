Get the Best Deals on Streaming Services for Cozy Season

Summary: As the cozy season begins, popular streaming services are offering great deals to reduce the cost of monthly subscriptions. From discounts of up to 50% off to month-long free trials, now is the perfect time to sign up and catch up on your favorite shows and movies.

If you enjoy watching live TV, Sling TV is currently offering 50% off your first month of streaming. With plans that allow up to four concurrent streams, Sling TV is an affordable option, especially for watching events like the NFL season.

Hulu is also offering a limited-time deal. Until October 11, new and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month, which is $20 less than the standard price. This deal also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ for more streaming options. By bundling all three subscriptions, you can save 53% on the combined prices.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member or planning to become one, you can enjoy free access to Prime Video for 30 days. With a wide selection of movies and shows, including popular titles like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Prime Video is a great addition to your streaming lineup.

For Apple users, Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial before the monthly fee of $6.99. Along with the highly anticipated new season of “The Morning Show,” you can also enjoy other hit TV shows and original movies.

Take advantage of these streaming service deals and make the most of your cozy season catching up on the latest entertainment. From live TV to binge-worthy shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Definitions:

– Streaming services: Platforms that allow users to watch movies, TV shows, and other content in real-time over the internet, without downloading the files.

– Cozy season: Refers to the time of year, typically fall and winter, when people enjoy staying indoors, being warm and comfortable.