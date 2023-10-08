Michigan Dominates Minnesota, Secures 6-0 Start

Michigan’s Week 6 victory over Minnesota had fans buzzing on social media. The game started with a bang as defensive back Will Johnson intercepted a pass and scored a pick-six, earning the approval of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Running back Blake Corum also made his mark, breaking free for a 40-yard run down the sideline and subsequently scoring his 41st career rushing touchdown. This ties him with Mike Hart for the fourth most rushing touchdowns in Michigan history.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy showcased his skills with both his arm and legs. He threw a deep strike to Cornelius Johnson for a big gain and then followed it up with a rushing touchdown. McCarthy’s impressive performance helped Michigan extend their lead to 24-3.

After a brief offensive lull in the second half, Michigan’s offense quickly got back on track with a 78-yard scoring drive, once again led McCarthy. He found the end zone with another rushing touchdown, increasing the lead to 31-10.

The passing game also had its moments, with McCarthy connecting with tight end Colston Loveland for his first receiving touchdown of the season. The momentum continued for Michigan’s defense as safety Keon Sabb notched his first career interception and returned it for a touchdown.

The game ended with a resounding 45-10 victory for Michigan, securing their 6-0 start to the season. The team’s dominant performance and the return of the Little Brown Jug to Ann Arbor left fans excited and optimistic for the rest of the season.

