New Insights from Behind the Scenes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 was an exhilarating season closer, with Max Verstappen from Red Bull emerging victorious. While the focus was on the thrilling race, there were several intriguing moments that took place behind the scenes. Let’s take a closer look at some of the highlights that you might have missed.

1. Tsunoda’s Tribute:

Yuki Tsunoda, who started his Formula 1 career under the guidance of Franz Tost at AlphaTauri, paid homage to his mentor in a heartfelt way. With Tost retiring, Tsunoda decided to create a special helmet design as a tribute to the person who played a significant role in his journey. It’s a touching gesture that showcases the strong bond between driver and team principal.

2. Magnussen’s Little Engineer:

Kevin Magnussen added an adorable touch to the race bringing his daughter along for the final event. The young girl even took on the role of a race engineer, helping her father with his gloves and ensuring his visor was shut. It was a heartwarming moment that added a sense of joy and family to the intense atmosphere of the garage.

3. A Dedicated Fan:

Amidst the excitement of potential changes in the upcoming season, one fan showed unwavering dedication to their favorite team. Despite Alfa Romeo’s announcement of a name and sponsor change, a die-hard supporter got a tattoo featuring the current team name. It raises the question of whether they will need to modify their tattoo when the new name is revealed.

4. Rookies Catching Attention:

During the Friday practice session (FP1), ten rookie drivers from nine different teams made their presence known. While the seasoned Formula 1 drivers observed the session, it was George Russell from Mercedes who emerged on top, much to the amusement of his team. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton took a backseat and watched as Russell showcased his skills amidst the flurry of new talent.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 provided not only a thrilling race but also glimpses into the personal and unique moments that unfolded behind the scenes. These stories offer a different perspective and remind us that Formula 1 is not just about high speeds and precision, but also about the relationships, dedication, and joy that exist within the sport.

