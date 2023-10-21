The Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch on Netflix in October

As the nights get darker and colder, it’s the perfect time to curl up on the couch and watch a thrilling sci-fi movie. Luckily, Netflix has a great selection of sci-fi films to choose from this month. Whether you’re in the mood for an epic space opera, a dystopian action thriller, or an alien invasion drama, we’ve got you covered.

First up is “Dune,” directed Denis Villeneuve. This adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic space opera is a visually stunning and action-packed film. It follows the story of Paul Atreides, played Timothée Chalamet, who becomes the heir to a powerful family and must navigate a treacherous desert planet. “Dune” is a thrilling sci-fi adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Next is “Snowpiercer,” directed Bong Joon-ho. Set in a future where the world is frozen, the film takes place on a train that circles the globe, carrying the last remnants of humanity. Chris Evans stars as Curtis, a passenger from the lower class who leads a revolt against the ruling elite. “Snowpiercer” is a thought-provoking film that explores themes of class and inequality.

Finally, we have “War of the Worlds,” directed Steven Spielberg. Tom Cruise stars as a divorced father who must protect his children from a brutal alien invasion. This film is a gripping drama that captures the fear and hysteria of a post-9/11 world.

These sci-fi movies on Netflix are perfect for getting in the mood for fall. Whether you’re a fan of epic space operas, dystopian thrillers, or alien invasion dramas, there’s something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and settle in for a thrilling movie night.

