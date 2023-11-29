The Rise of Barbiecore Fashion: Memorable Looks at the Gotham Awards

The 33rd annual Gotham Awards took place in New York City on Monday, November 27, showcasing a variety of unique and memorable looks on the red carpet. One standout trend that caught everyone’s attention was the rise of Barbiecore fashion.

Barbiecore, which first gained popularity in July, continues to make waves in the fashion industry. Leading the charge is Margot Robbie, who stars as the titular doll in the Greta Gerwig-directed film. Robbie made a stunning appearance at the Gotham Awards, donning a dress inspired the iconic 1964 “Black Magic Ensemble” Barbie. Her ensemble featured a stunning black Prada strapless dress, paired with a matching sheer cape.

Joining Robbie in showing support for Barbie was Laura Dern, who wore a black and pink Barbie t-shirt underneath a sleek black satin trouser suit. This playful yet stylish combination perfectly embodied the spirit of Barbiecore.

Not to be outdone, actor Colman Domingo brought a burst of color to the red carpet. He opted for a pair of vibrant canary yellow trousers, which he paired with a classic black tuxedo blazer, a white collared shirt, and a black bowtie. Domingo’s bold fashion choice showcased the versatility and creativity within the Barbiecore trend.

As Barbiecore continues to make a statement in the fashion world, it is clear that this trend offers a fresh and unique approach to style. With its blend of nostalgia, vibrant colors, and playful elements, Barbiecore allows individuals to express their creativity and make a bold fashion statement.

