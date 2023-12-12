Unforgettable Festive Displays at New York City Hotels

New York City is known for its extravagant displays during the holiday season, and this year is no exception. Hotels in the city are going all out to create a winter wonderland that will make even the Grinch crack a smile. Whether you’re staying at these hotels or just visiting, prepare to be enchanted their over-the-top Christmas decor.

The Plaza Hotel, located on the bustling Fifth Avenue, is renowned for its timeless elegance. This year, they have transformed their lobby into a magical forest, complete with towering Christmas trees adorned with twinkling lights and vibrant ornaments. The scent of freshly baked gingerbread wafts through the air, adding to the enchantment.

Over at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, guests are welcomed a spectacular display featuring an oversized sleigh and life-sized toy soldiers. The lobby is bathed in a warm glow, thanks to the thousands of twinkling lights that illuminate the space. The hotel’s grand staircase is dressed in garlands and festive ribbons, creating a picture-perfect scene for holiday photos.

Moving downtown, The Standard High Line Hotel has transformed its rooftop into a winter wonderland. The seasonal ice-skating rink offers breathtaking views of the city skyline, while the surrounding area is adorned with snow-covered trees and sparkling lights. Guests can sip on hot chocolate while enjoying a magical night under the stars.

Finally, The Peninsula New York has taken their Christmas decor to new heights creating a whimsical scene in their lobby. Visitors are greeted a giant Christmas tree suspended from the ceiling, decorated with shimmering ornaments and twinkling lights. The hotel’s staff, dressed as characters from classic holiday tales, add an extra touch of cheer.

These hotels in New York City have truly outdone themselves this holiday season. With their stunning displays and festive charm, they are sure to bring a smile to even the grumpiest of Scrooges. Whether you’re a guest or just passing, be sure to take a moment to soak in the magic of these remarkable Christmas displays.