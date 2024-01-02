10 Must-Watch TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Looking for something new to binge-watch this week? We’ve got you covered with a diverse selection of TV shows and movies that are guaranteed to keep you entertained. From gripping documentaries to thrilling series, there’s something for everyone. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to discover your next favorite show or film.

1. Good Grief

Experience a rollercoaster of emotions with this bittersweet film directed Dan Levy. Follow the journey of a man (played Levy) as he copes with the loss of his husband. Heartwarming and beautifully acted, this movie is a must-watch on Netflix.

2. Daughters of the Cult

Delve into the chilling world of a fundamentalist Mormon cult leader, Ervil LeBaron. This captivating docuseries sheds light on the brainwashing and murderous acts perpetrated LeBaron. Tune in to Hulu to witness the shocking truth.

3. The Brothers Sun (Season 1)

Prepare for an action-packed series centered around a Taipei triad member and his family. Starring Michelle Yeoh, this show promises masterfully choreographed fight scenes and an engaging plot. Available on Netflix, it’s a binge-worthy series you won’t want to miss.

4. The Golden Globe Awards

Join the excitement of the 81st Golden Globe Awards and get a glimpse of the upcoming awards season. With notable nominees and star-studded performances, this event is a must-watch. Stream it live on CBS and Paramount+.

5. Foe

Enter a world of uncertainty and disruption in this thought-provoking film on Prime Video. Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star as a couple whose simple farm life is interrupted an offer that could tear them apart. Dive into the complexities of their relationship as they navigate the unknown.

6. Oprah and The Color Purple Journey

Discover the behind-the-scenes process of bringing Alice Walker’s novel, “The Color Purple,” to life. This intriguing documentary on Max provides insights from Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the original film and now serves as an executive producer for the musical-movie adaptation.

7. Letterkenny (Season 12)

Step into the quirky world of Letterkenny, Canada, as the feuds between the Hicks, Skids, and hockey players continue in the final season. With witty dialogue and hilarious situations, this Canadian sitcom on Hulu is a perfect choice for a good laugh.

8. Maestro

Follow the legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in this captivating film on Netflix. Bradley Cooper portrays Bernstein, showcasing his work and highlighting his relationship with the actress and social activist Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (played Carey Mulligan).

9. Marvel Studios: What If…? (Season 2)

The multiverse offers a whole new perspective in the second season of “What If…?” on Disney+. Journey through different universes as The Watcher introduces new heroes and presents familiar movie moments from an alternate point of view.

10. Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Laugh along with Trevor Noah as he takes you on a hilarious journey through his recent travels and encounters with various cultural norms. In this Netflix comedy special, Noah shares his witty observations and comedic insights.

With such a wide range of options to choose from, your streaming plans for the week are sorted. Grab your popcorn, get comfortable, and embark on a captivating viewing experience with these must-watch TV shows and movies.