New Year Streaming Guide: Must-Watch Movies and TV Shows

Looking for something to binge-watch to kick off the new year? With so many streaming services to choose from, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect movie or TV show. But fear not! We have rounded up the best options for you to stream this week.

If you’re a fan of the classic novel and film “The Color Purple,” don’t miss “Oprah and The Color Purple Journey” on Max. This documentary, featuring insights from Oprah Winfrey herself, takes an in-depth look into the making of the original movie and the new production. It’s a must-see for all lovers of this iconic story.

For those who enjoy offbeat comedy, the final season of “Letterkenny” on Hulu is a must-watch. Set in rural Canada, this hilarious show follows the feuds and antics of the Hicks, Skids, and hockey players in Letterkenny. All episodes of Season 12 are dropping on December 26.

If you’re staying in for New Year’s Eve, why not celebrate with “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” on Paramount+. Stream live on December 31 and enjoy performances from stars like Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, and Elle King.

Looking for a captivating documentary? Check out “Maestro” on Netflix. Starring Bradley Cooper, this film delves into the legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein’s work and his relationship with actress and social activist Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

Marvel fans rejoice! Season 2 of “What If…?” is now available on Disney+. Dive into the multiverse and experience new heroes and familiar faces as The Watcher takes you on an exciting journey through different universes.

If you’re in the mood for laughter, don’t miss Trevor Noah’s latest comedy special, “Where Was I,” on Netflix. The former Daily Show host shares hilarious stories from his recent travels around the world, offering a unique perspective on different cultures.

Looking for something more thrilling? “Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman” on Peacock is a gripping documentary that unravels the story of Paolo Macchiarini, a celebrity in the medical world who deceived patients with alleged miraculous organ transplants.

For fans of fantasy and adventure, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is a new series on Disney+ that premiered on December 20. Follow the journey of Percy Jackson, a demigod, as he embarks on dangerous quests to prove himself and protect his loved ones.

These are just a few of the exciting movies and TV shows to stream this week. So grab your popcorn and get ready for an entertaining start to the new year!