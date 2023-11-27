Discover the Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Week

Streaming platforms have revolutionized the way we consume entertainment, providing us with an endless array of options at our fingertips. With so many streaming services to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch. That’s where we come in. We’ve curated a list of the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, ensuring that you won’t waste your time scrolling aimlessly.

May December

Natalie Portman stars as an actress researching a complex role in a new movie premiering on Netflix. As she delves deeper into the character’s story, cracks in her own relationship with Julianne Moore begin to appear. This thought-provoking drama is sure to captivate audiences.

Candy Cane Lane

Eddie Murphy takes on the holiday spirit in a new Christmas movie on Prime Video. When he unknowingly makes a pact with an evil elf, he must rally his family to break the curse before it’s too late. Get ready for a heartwarming, festive adventure.

The Artful Dodger (Season 1)

Hulu brings Charles Dickens’ beloved character, the Artful Dodger, to life in a new series. Thomas Brodie-Sangster stars as Jack Dawkins, a reformed criminal who must confront his past and make difficult choices. Prepare to be swept away this compelling tale.

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Selena Gomez invites celebrity chefs into her kitchen for holiday cooking specials. With expert guidance and festive recipes, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays on Max is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit and create delicious meals.

Family Switch

Prepare for laughs and heartwarming moments as the Walker family finds themselves in a hilarious predicament. Through a magical twist of fate, they all switch bodies, leading to unexpected revelations and a newfound appreciation for one another. This comedic Netflix movie is perfect for a cozy family movie night.

Faraway Downs (Limited Series)

Hulu presents a captivating limited series directed Baz Luhrmann, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman. In this epic tale, an English aristocrat and a rugged cowboy must work together to save a vast cattle ranch. With stunning visuals and powerful performances, Faraway Downs is a must-watch.

Genie

Get ready for a magical adventure in this PG-rated family film on Peacock. A down-on-his-luck man discovers a jewelry box containing a genie who grants his wishes. As they embark on a journey to rediscover the wonders of the world, they form an unlikely friendship that will warm your heart.

Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 1)

The thrilling Netflix series Squid Game returns with a new twist. Contestants compete in a real-life version of the deadly game for a chance to win a massive cash prize. Witness the lengths people will go to in order to secure their future in this high-stakes competition.

97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Don’t miss the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a celebration filled with dazzling performances and beloved traditions. From Broadway shows to marching bands, this yearly spectacle is a must-watch for the whole family. Stream it live on Peacock and join in the holiday magic.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham returns to Apple TV+ with a special Christmas performance. Join her and a lineup of talented guests for an evening of mesmerizing music and holiday cheer. This festive special is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.

Good Burger 2

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprise their roles in the long-awaited sequel to the beloved cult classic, Good Burger. Join them as they save their beloved diner from the clutches of automation and rediscover the importance of human connection. This nostalgic movie is a treat for fans of the original.

The Crown (Season 6)

The highly acclaimed series, The Crown, is back for its final season on Netflix. Follow the captivating story of Queen Elizabeth II and her complex relationship with Princess Diana. This season promises to be a riveting exploration of power, duty, and personal struggles.

With so many incredible options available, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this week. Grab your popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and let the streaming marathon begin!

FAQ

What can I stream this week?

This week, you can stream a variety of exciting movies and TV shows across different streaming platforms. From thought-provoking dramas to hilarious comedies and festive specials, there’s something for every taste and mood.

Where can I watch these movies and TV shows?

The movies and TV shows mentioned in this article are available on popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV+, and more. Visit the respective platforms to start streaming your favorite titles.

Are these shows and movies family-friendly?

Some of the shows and movies recommended in this article are family-friendly, while others may have specific age recommendations or content warnings. It’s always a good idea to check the ratings and reviews before watching, especially if you’re watching with young children.

Can I watch these shows and movies outside of the United States?

The availability of shows and movies may vary region. While some titles are accessible worldwide, others may be restricted to specific countries due to licensing agreements. Check the streaming platforms in your region to see if these titles are available.