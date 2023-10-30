New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Week: A Guide to Must-Watch Content

Looking for something new to binge-watch? With an overwhelming number of streaming services and endless options available, it can be difficult to decide what to watch. Thankfully, we have curated a list of the best movies and TV shows releasing this week to save you from aimlessly scrolling through your streaming platforms.

1. Quiz Lady

Two estranged sisters, Annie and Jenny, must work together to earn a large sum of money owed after their mother goes missing from a nursing home. Their only hope is to enter a game show across the country, but they encounter various challenges along the way. Brace yourself for this hilarious and heartwarming Hulu Original comedy starring Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, and Will Ferrell.

2. Fingernails

In this dramatic romance with a sci-fi twist, a love institute run Duncan determines whether couples are truly in love through scientific testing. Anna and Ryan’s love is confirmed, but when Anna develops feelings for her coworker, everything is put into question. Don’t miss this Apple TV+ film featuring the talented cast of Jeremy Allen White, Jessie Buckley, and Riz Ahmed.

3. Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Season 1)

Paramount+ brings you an exciting new series executive produced Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo. “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” follows the story of one of the first Black U.S. Marshal deputies and his fight for justice in the Old West. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey when the series premieres on Paramount+.

4. All the Light We Cannot See (Limited Series)

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, this captivating limited series on Netflix tells the story of a blind French girl and a German soldier who cross paths as World War II comes to an end. With a star-studded cast including Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, and Aria Mia Loberti, this adaptation is sure to captivate audiences.

5. Black Cake (Season 1)

Adapted from the New York Times bestseller, “Black Cake: A Novel,” Hulu’s “Black Cake” series reunites estranged siblings after their mother’s death, bringing forth shocking revelations about their family’s history. Produced Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, this Hulu original series is a must-watch, premiering on November 1.

6. The Real Housewives of Miami (Season 6)

Fans of reality TV, rejoice! The Real Housewives of Miami returns for its sixth season, bringing back the entire cast of this hit Bravo show. Tune in to the cable network on Wednesday, November 1, and catch the new episodes on Peacock the following day.

These are just a few highlights of the exciting content releasing this week. Whether you’re in the mood for comedy, romance, drama, or reality TV, there’s something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and start streaming!

FAQ

Q: Where can I watch these movies and TV shows?

A: Quiz Lady is available to stream on Hulu, while Fingernails can be found on Apple TV+. Lawmen: Bass Reeves, All the Light We Cannot See, and Black Cake are available on Paramount+, Netflix, and Hulu, respectively. The Real Housewives of Miami can be watched on Bravo and Peacock, and The Gilded Age can be streamed on Max. Cobweb is available on Hulu, Wolf Like Me is available on Peacock, and Big Mouth can be found on Netflix. Lastly, Upload is available on Prime Video, and Bosch: Legacy streams on Freevee.

Q: Are these shows and movies family-friendly?

A: The content mentioned in the article varies in genre and rating. Some shows and movies may contain mature themes, violence, or explicit content. It is recommended to check the individual ratings and parental guidance information before watching with your family.