New Movies to Stream this November: Inspiring Sports Drama, Hilarious Comedy, and Intense Crime Thriller

As the temperatures start to drop, it’s the perfect time to cozy up on the couch and enjoy some captivating movies. This November, get ready to be entertained with thrilling sports drama, hilarious comedy, and intense crime thriller streaming on popular platforms.

Nyad: Inspiring Sports Drama (Netflix)

Based on the remarkable true story of marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, “Nyad” is an inspirational sports drama that will leave you in awe. Played the talented Annette Bening, Diana Nyad embarks on a daring journey to become the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida at the age of 60. With her best friend and coach Bonnie portrayed Jodie Foster, Nyad faces numerous challenges, including Box Jellyfish, strong currents, storms, and even a severe allergic reaction. Despite the obstacles, her determination remains unshakable as she pursues her lifelong dream of completing the 103-mile open ocean swim. Brace yourself for an uplifting and truly inspiring film that will make you believe in the power of perseverance.

Quiz Lady: Hilarious Comedy (Hulu)

Get ready for a laughter-filled ride with “Quiz Lady,” a hilarious comedy starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as feuding sisters. Anne, played Awkwafina, finds herself in a tight spot when she accidentally goes viral after acing a quiz show to help settle their mother’s gambling debts. As she is asked to audition for the show, Anne sees it as her chance to earn the money needed to retrieve their stolen dog. With unexpected twists and turns, the dynamic between Awkwafina and Oh shines as they put aside their differences to save their beloved childhood pet. Brace yourself for an uproariously funny and heartwarming story of sisterly love and unexpected second chances.

The Killer: Intense Crime Thriller (Netflix)

Prepare for a gripping experience with “The Killer,” an intense crime thriller directed the renowned David Fincher. Starring the talented Michael Fassbender as the titular character, “The Killer” takes us on a thrilling journey as an assassin finds himself caught in an international manhunt after a botched hit. Inspired the gripping French graphic novel, this movie is filled with suspense, action, and a stellar cast including Tilda Swinton, Sophie Charlotte, Charles Parnell, and more. Brace yourself for a pulse-pounding ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

