Must-Watch Movie Picks Coming to Netflix in October 2023

With October just around the corner, Netflix is gearing up to release a diverse range of movies to satisfy viewers’ cravings. In this article, we will highlight some of the most anticipated Netflix Original movies as well as the licensed movies that will be hitting the streaming platform next month.

One of the standout Netflix Original movies to look out for is “Pain Hustlers,” a biopic directed David Yates, known for his work on the Harry Potter series. Starring Emily Blunt as Liza, the film follows her journey as she joins a struggling pharmaceutical start-up, only to experience the highs and lows of success. Despite mixed reviews, the star-studded cast is sure to captivate audiences.

Next up is “Old Dads,” a comedy film that marks Bill Burr’s directorial debut. The story revolves around a group of aging friends played Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, and Bokeem Woodbine, who find themselves struggling with the challenges of the modern world. Fans of the animated series “F is for Family” can expect a similar comedic style in this live-action film.

For horror enthusiasts, Netflix will be releasing two short movies under the titles “Disco Inferno” and “Flashback.” These films come from up-and-coming directors and promise to deliver spine-tingling experiences. “Disco Inferno” tells the story of a young couple who encounter a dark presence while preparing for a night at a popular disco, while “Flashback” follows a yoga teacher who must race through her past to save her loved ones during a deadly home invasion.

Fans of action thrillers will be pleased to know that the South Korean film “Ballerina” will be available on Netflix. Directed Lee Chung-hyun, this movie follows a former bodyguard seeking revenge for her best friend’s death. With its intense action sequences and compelling storyline, “Ballerina” is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Moving on to licensed movies, one of the notable additions is Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan,” a critically acclaimed World War II film that takes viewers on a gripping journey alongside a group of soldiers in search of a missing comrade. This release allows viewers to delve into Spielberg’s war-themed works, which include the previously released series “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.”

Additionally, viewers can anticipate the arrival of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” a visually stunning sci-fi epic with a star-studded cast. This Warner Bros. film has garnered much attention for its impressive visuals, captivating characters, and a highly anticipated sequel. Its arrival on Netflix is a treat for fans who may have missed it during its theatrical release.

Horror fans can rejoice as two of Jordan Peele’s acclaimed films, “Get Out” and “Us,” will be making their way to Netflix. “Get Out” stands out in particular for its gripping storyline and an unforgettable performance Daniel Kaluuya. The film explores themes of racism and social commentary, making it a must-watch for those seeking a thought-provoking horror experience.

Lastly, “Brother” offers a thought-provoking exploration of masculinity, identity, and family dynamics within Toronto’s hip-hop scene. Directed Clement Virgo, this underappreciated gem delves into themes of timelessness and emotional depth, making it a standout film for cinephiles.

With such a diverse selection of movies coming to Netflix in October, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for biopics, comedies, horror, action thrillers, war films, or thought-provoking dramas, Netflix has you covered.

