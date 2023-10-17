Mike Flanagan’s Unique Approach to Adapting Classic Literature for Netflix

In his recent Netflix series, renowned director Mike Flanagan has introduced a new way of adapting classic literature. While his original work, Midnight Mass, received critical acclaim, Flanagan truly excels when he has source material to work with, whether it be a Stephen King novel or an old horror classic.

Flanagan’s Netflix journey began with The Haunting of Hill House, which was based on Shirley Jackson’s novel. However, it was with the second Haunting series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, that Flanagan experimented with his approach. Although the title was derived from Henry James’ influential novella, The Turn of the Screw, the story expanded beyond a single work, incorporating ideas from various novels James. This marked the first Flanagan series to adapt multiple works the same author.

Instead of focusing solely on one novel, Flanagan developed a multi-layered story structure. Within the main adaptation, there were side plots and flashbacks that drew inspiration from different parts of James’ bibliography. This innovative approach was further explored in The Midnight Club, where Flanagan transformed horror author Christopher Pike’s portfolio into a semi-anthology. The show’s framing device, featuring teens in a hospice sharing scary stories, was based on one of Pike’s novels, while each of the stories they told drew from another.

Flanagan’s adaptation style reached its pinnacle with The Fall of the House of Usher. Edgar Allan Poe’s diverse body of work became the foundation for this series, where each episode and each Usher’s demise was influenced different Poe stories. The adaptations varied from faithful renditions to imaginative reinterpretations, but each paid homage to its source material with the inclusion of numerous Easter eggs. Characters were named in reference to Poe’s work, and even catchphrases were nods to his stories.

While The Fall of the House of Usher serves as Flanagan’s final Netflix series (as he has moved on to Prime Video to tackle The Dark Tower), this unique adaptation style could and should become a Netflix microgenre. With ownership of Roald Dahl’s entire catalog, Netflix has the perfect opportunity to create a semi-anthologized adaptation, similar to Wes Anderson’s success with short story adaptations. The public domain also offers a wealth of famous portfolios that would suit a Flanagan-esque series, even if they are not explicitly horror. This approach could introduce a new generation to the works of Austen, Shakespeare, Doyle, or Dickens.

Although Flanagan may have bid farewell to Netflix, his influence on TV adaptations will likely continue. The Fall of the House of Usher is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Definitions:

1. Adaptation: The process of transforming a specific work, such as a novel or short story, into a different medium, such as a film or television series.

2. Novella: A fictional prose narrative that is longer than a short story but shorter than a full-length novel.

3. Bibliography: A list of writings on a particular subject or a particular author.

4. Semi-anthology: A collection of related stories or works that are interconnected in some way.

5. Easter eggs: Hidden or secret features, references, or details within a work that are meant to be discovered attentive viewers.

Sources:

– The source article